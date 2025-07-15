Trump's Scottish Sojourn: Refining Ties with UK

In a bid to cement U.S.-British trade relations, President Donald Trump plans to meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Aberdeen, Scotland, later this month. A senior White House official confirmed the event, emphasizing the potential refinement of the existing trade deal between the two nations.

The visit, scheduled for July 25-29, will see Trump revisiting his golf properties in Scotland, reminiscent of his 2016 campaign journey. During this trip, Trump is expected to engage in significant discussions with Starmer, focusing on unresolved trade issues, particularly concerning the steel and aluminum sectors.

While previous negotiations at the G7 Summit in Canada managed to address quotas and tariffs on British automobiles and the aerospace sector, critical decisions on steel and aluminum tariffs remain pending. Trump's visit aims to further smooth out these negotiations as he continues to reinforce past political support, evident from his vocal endorsement of Britain's Brexit vote in 2016.