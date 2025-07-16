Mamata Leads Charge: Defending Bengali Identity Against Alleged Harassment

In a bold political move, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced she will lead a protest march in Kolkata on Wednesday. The demonstration aims to address what the TMC claims is systematic harassment of Bengali speakers in states ruled by the BJP.

The march is set to start at College Square at 1 pm and conclude in Dharmatala, situated prominently in the city's heart. Accompanying Banerjee will be senior leaders of the TMC, including national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, highlighting the event's significance ahead of the assembly elections.

This protest comes as TMC seeks to counteract accusations of linguistic profiling, unlawful detentions, and attempts to label Bengali speakers as 'illegal immigrants.' State Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya emphasized this is not just a political rally; it's a fight to uphold Bengal's honor, language, and identity.

