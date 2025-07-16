Trump's Weaponry Plan: Making Allies Pay for Ukraine's Defense

President Donald Trump has introduced a novel strategy to bolster Ukraine's defense by encouraging European allies to donate their weapon systems, which the U.S. will replace with American counterparts. This plan comes with the challenging task of determining which nation will sacrifice its advanced systems, particularly the sought-after Patriot missile batteries.

Trump's idea has received praise in Kyiv and among various European leaders, marking a noticeable change in his stance towards Russian President Vladimir Putin. The plan, however, is more of a framework than a detailed proposal, requiring further negotiations to finalize contributions. This has left some countries and U.S. officials unaware of their exact obligations.

The involvement of NATO allies such as Finland, Denmark, Sweden, and others is anticipated. Nevertheless, questions hover around the execution timeline and the broader impact of this initiative on U.S.-European relations, as European officials express readiness to support Ukraine against growing Russian threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)