Left Menu

Israeli Airstrikes Target Syrian Military Sites Amid Druze Tensions

The Israeli army has conducted airstrikes near the Syrian Ministry of Defence amidst ongoing clashes between government forces and Druze armed groups in Sweida. Israel claims the strikes are to protect the Druze community. The Druze are a religious sect primarily found in Syria, Lebanon, and Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:38 IST
Israeli Airstrikes Target Syrian Military Sites Amid Druze Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

In a volatile escalation, the Israeli army launched airstrikes targeting areas near the entrance of the Syrian Ministry of Defence in Damascus, officials reported on Wednesday.

The strikes coincide with intensified conflict in Sweida, where clashes between Syrian government troops and Druze armed factions have flared following a failed ceasefire.

Israel, citing defensive measures to safeguard the Druze community, has initiated multiple airstrikes since these confrontations began. The Druze community, rooted in a 10th-century Ismaili offshoot, has sizable populations in Syria and Israel, including the disputed Golan Heights.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025