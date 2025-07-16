Left Menu

Political Showdown in West Bengal: The Battle Over Identity and Infiltration

Amid monsoon rains, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari staged separate rallies in Kolkata, spotlighting issues of illegal infiltration and the alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking people. The controversy sets the stage for political battles as crucial state elections approach in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-07-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 22:24 IST
Political Showdown in West Bengal: The Battle Over Identity and Infiltration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a torrential downpour, West Bengal's political landscape became a battleground as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari led marches on opposing fronts in Kolkata. Their focus was the contentious issues of illegal infiltrators and alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking people in BJP-governed states.

Banerjee reignited the Trinamool Congress' Bengali identity rhetoric, sharply criticizing the BJP-led central government for what she termed as its unjust treatment of Bengali-speaking individuals, labeling them as illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingya Muslims. Her march witnessed support from TMC leaders and thousands of protesters.

Contrastively, Adhikari emphasized the need for an untainted voters' list, free from illegal entries, specifically targeting Rohingya Muslims. His memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer echoed demands for transparent election processes as accusations flew from both political camps.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025