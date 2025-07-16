Political Showdown in West Bengal: The Battle Over Identity and Infiltration

In a torrential downpour, West Bengal's political landscape became a battleground as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari led marches on opposing fronts in Kolkata. Their focus was the contentious issues of illegal infiltrators and alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking people in BJP-governed states.

Banerjee reignited the Trinamool Congress' Bengali identity rhetoric, sharply criticizing the BJP-led central government for what she termed as its unjust treatment of Bengali-speaking individuals, labeling them as illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingya Muslims. Her march witnessed support from TMC leaders and thousands of protesters.

Contrastively, Adhikari emphasized the need for an untainted voters' list, free from illegal entries, specifically targeting Rohingya Muslims. His memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer echoed demands for transparent election processes as accusations flew from both political camps.