Trump's Battle Over Epstein Case Unleashes GOP Discord

U.S. President Donald Trump has launched a vehement defense against criticism from fellow Republicans over his administration's approach to the controversy surrounding deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. On Wednesday, Trump took to both social media and the Oval Office to accuse his critics of falling for what he called a Democrat-driven 'hoax.'

Epstein, a financier and convicted sex offender, faced federal charges of sex-trafficking minors before his suicide in 2019. His death prompted demands for document transparency, frustrating some of Trump's staunchest supporters when the administration decided not to release key documents, reversing an earlier pledge.

The Justice Department recently concluded that there was no incriminating evidence implicating Epstein's alleged clientele, affirming prior findings that ruled out foul play in his death. The ongoing discourse has exposed cracks in Trump's GOP stronghold as calls for transparency clash with his narrative control.