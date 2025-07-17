Left Menu

Trump's Battle Over Epstein Case Unleashes GOP Discord

Donald Trump defends his administration's handling of the Epstein case, clashing with Republicans pushing for transparency. The controversy has revealed intra-party tensions and tested Trump's loyalty among supporters. The Justice Department finds no evidence of foul play or incriminating client lists linked to Epstein's death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 01:05 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 01:05 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump has launched a vehement defense against criticism from fellow Republicans over his administration's approach to the controversy surrounding deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. On Wednesday, Trump took to both social media and the Oval Office to accuse his critics of falling for what he called a Democrat-driven 'hoax.'

Epstein, a financier and convicted sex offender, faced federal charges of sex-trafficking minors before his suicide in 2019. His death prompted demands for document transparency, frustrating some of Trump's staunchest supporters when the administration decided not to release key documents, reversing an earlier pledge.

The Justice Department recently concluded that there was no incriminating evidence implicating Epstein's alleged clientele, affirming prior findings that ruled out foul play in his death. The ongoing discourse has exposed cracks in Trump's GOP stronghold as calls for transparency clash with his narrative control.

