Trump's Misdirected Anger: Epstein Hoax or Truth?

President Trump criticized his supporters, accusing them of falling for the 'Epstein Hoax.' Despite ongoing speculation, Trump insists the issue is fabricated by Democrats. His bold statements raise concerns about party unity as midterms approach, with notable conservative voices expressing confusion and disappointment over Trump's stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 17-07-2025 02:14 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 02:14 IST
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump fiercely attacked his own supporters, claiming they have been deceived by Democrats regarding the alleged 'Jeffrey Epstein Hoax.' This represents a heightened clash over the investigation into Epstein, known for his criminal associations.

In a firm statement on Truth Social, Trump dismissed supporters who have fallen for what he perceives as a Democrat-led scam. Despite his inability to run for another term, Trump seeks to consolidate Republican allegiance to push through his legislative agenda.

Amidst tensions, key conservative figures like Alex Jones and Benny Johnson voiced dissatisfaction, urging Trump to re-evaluate his approach. Prominent influencers demand transparency from the Justice Department, striving for trust between the government and public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

