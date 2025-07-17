Left Menu

U.S. Inches Closer to Trade Deals with India and EU Amid Tense Negotiations

The U.S. is nearing trade agreements with India and potentially the EU, but a deal with Canada remains uncertain, President Trump stated. His administration is racing against an August 1 deadline as duties on imports are set to rise. Talks with the EU and India are ongoing.

President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. is on the brink of securing trade agreements with India and possibly the European Union, while a deal with Canada remains uncertain.

The Trump administration is negotiating these deals to achieve better terms as it approaches an August 1 deadline when duties on U.S. imports will increase. EU trade officials and an Indian delegation are in Washington for discussions.

While there's optimism about India and the EU, the potential for a Canadian agreement is still unclear. Trump hinted at imposing tariffs on smaller countries as part of his trade strategy.

