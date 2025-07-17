Congress Faces Backlash Over Maharashtra Security Bill Passage

The Maharashtra Congress finds itself under the spotlight after it failed to oppose the passage of the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill in the state assembly. The controversial bill, targeting left-wing extremism, has drawn backlash from various quarters, including civil society and opposition parties, for its stringent measures.

Harshwardhan Sapkal, the state party chief, has requested an explanation from Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar on why the party did not register its protest. The party's leadership has expressed concerns over the incident, as it comes against the backdrop of a directive to oppose the bill in the assembly.

The contentious bill, passed last week, includes provisions allowing hefty fines and imprisonment of up to seven years. It has been criticized as a tool to stifle dissent under the guise of national security. In contrast, only a CPI (M) MLA vocally opposed it, with Congress MLCs later resorting to protest in the Upper House.