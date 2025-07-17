Controversial Comment Spurs Debate on Legacy of Iconic Leader K Kamaraj
DMK MP Tiruchi Siva's comment suggesting former CM K Kamaraj couldn't sleep without AC sparked backlash. Criticized by Congress leaders, Siva later clarified his intent was not to tarnish Kamaraj's reputation. Siva's remarks touched on Kamaraj's integrity and contributions, fueling a political debate.
DMK MP Tiruchi Siva ignited controversy by claiming that Congress leader and ex-CM K Kamaraj was dependent on air conditioners for sleep, sparking criticism from Congress leaders.
Siva's comments, referencing information allegedly shared by former DMK president M Karunanidhi, led Congress leaders to defend Kamaraj's integrity and simplicity.
The ensuing political stir prompted Siva to clarify his respect for Kamaraj, emphasizing the leader's significant contributions to Tamil Nadu's development and education, urging observers to avoid prolonged debate.
