Controversial Comment Spurs Debate on Legacy of Iconic Leader K Kamaraj

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva ignited controversy by claiming that Congress leader and ex-CM K Kamaraj was dependent on air conditioners for sleep, sparking criticism from Congress leaders.

Siva's comments, referencing information allegedly shared by former DMK president M Karunanidhi, led Congress leaders to defend Kamaraj's integrity and simplicity.

The ensuing political stir prompted Siva to clarify his respect for Kamaraj, emphasizing the leader's significant contributions to Tamil Nadu's development and education, urging observers to avoid prolonged debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)