Odisha Bandh: Protests Spark Statewide Shutdown Over Student's Tragic Death
A 12-hour bandh, led by opposition parties in Odisha, brought normal life to a halt as protests erupted after a college student's self-immolation. The strike, largely peaceful, affected transport and business sectors while essential services remained operational. Protesters demanded justice and accountability for alleged institutional failures.
Odisha came to a halt on Thursday as several political groups, spearheaded by the opposition Congress, enforced a 12-hour bandh. The statewide strike was a response to the tragic suicide of a college student who reportedly faced sexual harassment before taking her life due to unresponsive authorities.
Transport and businesses were the hardest hit sectors, though major industries like Nalco and Rourkela Steel Plant continued to operate smoothly. Essential services such as hospitals and ambulances were unaffected, according to state officials. Train services were delayed, but incidents of violence were absent, as confirmed by the police.
Protesters, including leaders from multiple political parties, demanded the resignation of key government figures, labeling the incident as 'institutional murder.' High-security measures like AI-enabled cameras and drones were deployed to monitor the situation. The bandh highlighted underlying social grievances and political tensions in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
