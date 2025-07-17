Left Menu

Yulia Svyrydenko: Ukraine's New Prime Minister

Yulia Svyrydenko has been appointed as Ukraine's new prime minister following a parliamentary vote. With 262 lawmakers in favor, her appointment was backed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Previously serving as economy minister and deputy prime minister since November 2021, Svyrydenko's leadership enjoys strong legislative support.

In a significant political development, Ukraine's parliament has appointed Yulia Svyrydenko as the new prime minister. The decision came after a majority of 262 lawmakers voted in her favor, indicating robust legislative backing. Supported by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Svyrydenko's appointment marks a new chapter in Ukrainian politics.

Svyrydenko, aged 39, has previously held the positions of economy minister and deputy prime minister, accumulating substantial experience in Ukraine's governmental landscape since November 2021. Her elevation to the prime ministerial role reflects confidence in her capabilities to lead the nation amid challenging times.

The parliamentary vote saw 22 votes against her appointment and 26 abstentions, as reported by lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak through a shared photograph of the electronic vote table. Svyrydenko's appointment underscores the ongoing political dynamics within Ukraine.

