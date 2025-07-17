Left Menu

Reviving Cooperation: The Reawakening of the Russia-India-China Triad

China and Russia are keen on reviving the Russia-India-China (RIC) trilateral cooperation to bolster regional security and stability. This interest follows diplomatic talks among the three nations, aiming to restore the format stalled by COVID-19 and military tensions. The move coincides with changing geopolitical alliances involving India.

  Country:
  • China

China and Russia have expressed their intention to rejuvenate the dormant trilateral cooperation with India. The plan aims to foster regional and global stability, aligning with recent diplomatic dialogues.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko, as reported by Izvestia, confirmed ongoing negotiations with Beijing and New Delhi to resume the Russia-India-China (RIC) format, highlighting its significance given the nations' pivotal roles in BRICS.

The proposal's resurgence comes amidst shifting global alliances and past hurdles, such as the India-China border tensions, emphasizing the need for trilateral cooperation in Eurasian peace-making efforts, noted Russian expert Lidia Kulik.

