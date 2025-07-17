U.S. President Trump's Anticipated Visit to South Asia Sparks Interest
U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly planning a visit to Pakistan in September, marking the first U.S. presidential visit in nearly two decades. The visit is expected to strengthen U.S.-Pakistan relations, especially following the recent meeting between Trump and Pakistan’s army chief. Trump's itinerary may also include a visit to India.
Reports suggest that U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to visit Pakistan in September, marking a significant moment as it would be the first visit by an American president in almost twenty years.
Sources report that after his Islamabad visit, Trump may travel to India, a key player in the upcoming Quad countries summit focusing on the Indo-Pacific region.
Though the White House and Pakistan's foreign office have not confirmed this visit, it would symbolize a notable development in U.S.-Pakistan diplomatic relations following recent high-level military meetings.
