U.S. President Trump's Anticipated Visit to South Asia Sparks Interest

Reports suggest that U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to visit Pakistan in September, marking a significant moment as it would be the first visit by an American president in almost twenty years.

Sources report that after his Islamabad visit, Trump may travel to India, a key player in the upcoming Quad countries summit focusing on the Indo-Pacific region.

Though the White House and Pakistan's foreign office have not confirmed this visit, it would symbolize a notable development in U.S.-Pakistan diplomatic relations following recent high-level military meetings.