Courtroom Showdown: Annamalai vs. Baalu in Defamation Battle

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai appeared in court on Thursday concerning a defamation case initiated by DMK MP TR Baalu.

Stationed at the XVIIth Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Annamalai's hearing was rescheduled for August 28. In his complaint, Baalu claims the 'DMK files' by Annamalai contain defamatory remarks without evidence.

Baalu demands legal proceedings, asserting the damaging files have maliciously tarnished his reputation. Annamalai countered via social media, alleging Baalu's habit of skipping court sessions.