Amit Chavda Takes Helm: Shake-Up in Gujarat Congress Leadership
Amit Chavda has been appointed as the new president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, replacing Shaktisinh Gohil. Tushar Chaudhary now leads the Congress Legislature Party in Gujarat. The changes come after the Congress's poor performance in recent bypolls, prompting resignations and leadership reshuffles.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party announced a significant leadership change on Thursday, installing Amit Chavda as the president of its Gujarat unit, replacing Shaktisinh Gohil. Chavda's appointment comes as the party seeks to reinvigorate its regional strategy following recent electoral defeats.
In addition to Chavda's new role, Tushar Chaudhary has taken over as the Congress Legislature Party leader in the Gujarat Assembly, succeeding Chavda in the process. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary, K C Venugopal, confirmed these appointments, underscoring an urgent need to revamp the party's leadership.
Gohil, who resigned after the dismal bypoll results where Congress failed to secure any seats, had served as Gujarat PCC chief since June 2023. Meanwhile, the party's national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, assigned Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy to oversee the selection and performance evaluation of District Congress Committee presidents, signaling a comprehensive overhaul in preparation for upcoming elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Johnson Controls Celebrates 140 years of Innovation and Leadership
Priyank Kharge threatening bans like it's 1975: BJP hits back at Karnataka minister over statements on banning RSS
Assent Expands into Pune, India with Innovation & Technology Center to Drive Leadership in Supply Chain Sustainability Management
'Step-motherly treatment': Kharge slams Centre over pending disaster relief funds for Himachal
BJP just daydreaming about change in leadership: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah