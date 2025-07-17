Left Menu

Amit Chavda Takes Helm: Shake-Up in Gujarat Congress Leadership

Amit Chavda has been appointed as the new president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, replacing Shaktisinh Gohil. Tushar Chaudhary now leads the Congress Legislature Party in Gujarat. The changes come after the Congress's poor performance in recent bypolls, prompting resignations and leadership reshuffles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:46 IST
Amit Chavda Takes Helm: Shake-Up in Gujarat Congress Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party announced a significant leadership change on Thursday, installing Amit Chavda as the president of its Gujarat unit, replacing Shaktisinh Gohil. Chavda's appointment comes as the party seeks to reinvigorate its regional strategy following recent electoral defeats.

In addition to Chavda's new role, Tushar Chaudhary has taken over as the Congress Legislature Party leader in the Gujarat Assembly, succeeding Chavda in the process. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary, K C Venugopal, confirmed these appointments, underscoring an urgent need to revamp the party's leadership.

Gohil, who resigned after the dismal bypoll results where Congress failed to secure any seats, had served as Gujarat PCC chief since June 2023. Meanwhile, the party's national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, assigned Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy to oversee the selection and performance evaluation of District Congress Committee presidents, signaling a comprehensive overhaul in preparation for upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025