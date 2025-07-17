Amit Chavda Takes Helm: Shake-Up in Gujarat Congress Leadership

The Congress party announced a significant leadership change on Thursday, installing Amit Chavda as the president of its Gujarat unit, replacing Shaktisinh Gohil. Chavda's appointment comes as the party seeks to reinvigorate its regional strategy following recent electoral defeats.

In addition to Chavda's new role, Tushar Chaudhary has taken over as the Congress Legislature Party leader in the Gujarat Assembly, succeeding Chavda in the process. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary, K C Venugopal, confirmed these appointments, underscoring an urgent need to revamp the party's leadership.

Gohil, who resigned after the dismal bypoll results where Congress failed to secure any seats, had served as Gujarat PCC chief since June 2023. Meanwhile, the party's national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, assigned Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy to oversee the selection and performance evaluation of District Congress Committee presidents, signaling a comprehensive overhaul in preparation for upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)