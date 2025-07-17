Left Menu

Amit Chavda Returns as Gujarat Congress President Amid Party Restructure

Amit Chavda, a five-time MLA and prominent OBC leader, has been reappointed as the Gujarat Congress president. He replaces Shaktsinh Gohil, who resigned following poor bypoll results. The reshuffle includes Tushar Chaudhary becoming the Congress Legislature Party leader. This restructure aims to prepare for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Amit Chavda, an experienced five-time MLA and vocal advocate for SC, ST, OBCs, and minorities, has been reinstated as the president of the Gujarat Congress. Chavda's return comes after Shaktsinh Gohil's resignation in the wake of Congress' dismal performance in the recent bypolls.

Chavda, who previously held the post between 2018 and 2021, will now steer the party ahead of the pivotal 2024 general elections. His appointment replaces Gohil, who had stepped in as state Congress president this past June.

In the internal reorganization, senior MLA and ex-Union minister Tushar Chaudhary has been named the new Congress Legislature Party leader in the Assembly, succeeding Chavda. This strategic reshuffle highlights Congress' efforts to regroup after setbacks and position itself strongly for future electoral challenges.

