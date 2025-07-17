Clash Over Luxury Phones: Delhi Politics Heats Up
The Delhi political scene intensified as Home Minister Ashish Sood accused AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, of purchasing luxury mobile phones beyond their entitlements. AAP countered that these allegations were fabricated by the BJP to divert attention from other issues and cover up its governance failures.
The political friction in Delhi surged when Home Minister Ashish Sood accused AAP leaders of flaunting their positions by purchasing expensive mobile phones. Sood claimed ex-chief ministers, Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, acquired multiple high-end phones while in office, breaching financial entitlements.
Displaying records, Sood highlighted purchases, such as Kejriwal's acquisition of four premium iPhones from 2015 to 2022 and Sisodia's investments in high-priced phones, indicating a pattern of financial misconduct. Post-facto approvals were ostensibly obtained for these high-value purchases, which overshot official reimbursement limits.
AAP hit back, alleging the BJP concocted these fraud charges to scratch the surface of real issues and diminish their achievements in public welfare schemes. Mocking BJP's unfulfilled promises, AAP underscored their success in keeping promises, such as 'Bijli Half, Pani Maaf', contrasting BJP's empty assurances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
