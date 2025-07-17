Left Menu

Legislature Brawl: Tensions Escalate in Maharashtra Politics

A clash erupted in the Maharashtra legislature complex between supporters of BJP's Gopichand Padalkar and NCP's Jitendra Awhad, following a heated exchange between the two MLAs. This incident raised concerns over security within the premises, prompting political leaders to call for strict actions to maintain decorum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A scuffle broke out on Thursday inside the Maharashtra legislature complex between supporters of BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar and NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad. The tension followed a verbal altercation the day before at the legislature building's entrance, where Awhad alleged that Padalkar had slammed a car door intentionally against him.

Following the incident, Padalkar apologized to senior BJP leaders, calling the event unfortunate. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticized the behavior as mismatched with the dignity of Vidhan Bhavan, urging strict action. The clash has sparked concerns over security in the legislature with officials considering potential reviews.

Political figures expressed their distress over the breach of decorum. NCP MLA Rohit Pawar referred to the situation as a reflection of the deteriorating law and order in the state. Legislative officials are currently investigating, and leaders from multiple parties have stressed the need for accountability and decorum within legislative premises.

