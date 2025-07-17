Modi's Strategic Bengal Visit: A Political and Developmental Endeavor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit West Bengal, marking his first trip to the state under its new BJP leadership. Amidst political tensions, including allegations of harassment against Bengali-speaking migrants, Modi's visit is seen as a strategic move by the BJP ahead of the 2026 state elections.

The Prime Minister will unveil several key infrastructure projects, totaling over Rs 5,000 crore, to showcase the BJP's development agenda. Highlights include initiating the BPCL's City Gas Distribution in Bankura and Purulia and inaugurating the Durgapur-Kolkata section of the Durgapur-Haldia Natural Gas Pipeline.

As Modi advances infrastructure and energy projects, the TMC accuses the BJP of racial profiling, maintaining focus on protecting the identity of Bengali-speaking workers. The visit comes closely timed with Mamata Banerjee's anticipated political response at her annual rally, where further developments are expected.