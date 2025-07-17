Left Menu

INDIA Bloc Leaders Set for Crucial Online Meeting Ahead of Monsoon Session

The INDIA bloc parties will meet online on Saturday to address key political issues, including the electoral roll revision in Bihar and demands for discussions on national security matters. This comes ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, with major confrontations expected between the ruling BJP and the opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 23:32 IST
  • India

In a pivotal move, the leaders of the INDIA bloc parties are slated to convene online this Saturday, sharing the digital stage to deliberate on India's current political climate, as the Congress announced on Thursday.

This meeting happens just days before the Monsoon Session of Parliament kicks off, promising to be a battleground for the ruling BJP and the opposition, led by the Congress INDIA bloc. High on the agenda are critical concerns including Bihar's electoral roll revision and demands for dialogue on last month's Pahalgam attack.

Also expected to stir discussions are provocative claims by US President Donald Trump and sensitive issues like the impeachment push against Justice Yashwant Varma. The session is also set to address mounting concerns around women's safety and the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

