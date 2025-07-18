Top Democrats Criticize NASA's Premature Budget Cuts under Trump's Proposal

In a recent exchange, prominent Democrats on the House committee questioned NASA's decision to begin implementing significant budget cuts from President Trump's proposed 2026 agenda prior to Congressional approval. The Democrats emphasized that such actions undermine legal procedures, as Congress has not yet finalized NASA's budget.

According to a letter to Sean Duffy, the new acting NASA administrator, representatives expressed concerns about officials' remarks at employee town halls. They revealed pressures to align NASA's workforce and structure with Trump's budget goals, including a $6 billion funding reduction and the scrapping of multiple science initiatives.

A House Appropriations Committee draft bill challenges Trump's proposal, maintaining NASA's existing 2025 budget levels with modifications to support space exploration. Broader bipartisan opposition reflects a commitment to safeguarding NASA's scientific contributions from precipitous cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)