Tensions Soar in Vidhan Bhavan: Awhad's Midnight Protest Sparks Controversy

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad was forcibly removed by police during a late-night protest over the alleged biased detention of his supporter, Nitin Deshmukh. The incident followed a violent clash with BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar's supporters. Awhad accused the police of partiality and demanded Deshmukh's release.

Updated: 18-07-2025 08:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad found himself at the center of a dramatic midnight showdown with police on Friday. Protesting against the detention of his supporter, Nitin Deshmukh, Awhad claimed bias in police actions following a violent altercation with BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar's supporters.

Awhad staged a sit-in at Vidhan Bhavan's rear gate at 2 am, challenging what he called the unjust treatment of his faction. Alleging that police were siding with Padalkar's group, Awhad accused law enforcement of detaining the victims while ignoring the aggressors.

The tension peaked when police tried to secretly shift Deshmukh into another vehicle. Awhad confronted them again, escalating a situation already fraught with political tension. The dramatic scenes captured widespread attention, fueling debates over police impartiality in political disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

