China's Strategic Call: Reinvigorating US Trade Ties

China aims to restore healthy commercial ties with the US, emphasizing equal dialogue and avoiding decoupling. The Commerce Minister highlighted China's resilient trade and a significant policy shift in imports and exports. Current US tariffs remain high, but negotiations could prevent additional measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 09:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to rejuvenate relations with the United States, China's Commerce Minister, Wang Wentao, underscored the importance of reviving healthy and sustainable trade ties. Addressing the media, Wang urged the US to behave in alignment with its major country status, emphasizing mutual needs in global trade dynamics.

China's trade framework, marked by resilience, aims to expand its import-export initiatives in the upcoming five-year plan, even in a complex international environment. Despite past tariff hikes, Wang noted the importance of the bilateral trade relationship and expressed readiness for dialogue and consultations to manage tensions.

Amid ongoing trade negotiations, Wang reiterated that there are no victors in a trade war. Both nations, needing each other economically, should exhibit responsibility and stances that reflect their global standing, while safeguarding national interests remains a top priority for China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

