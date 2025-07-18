China's Strategic Call: Reinvigorating US Trade Ties

In a bid to rejuvenate relations with the United States, China's Commerce Minister, Wang Wentao, underscored the importance of reviving healthy and sustainable trade ties. Addressing the media, Wang urged the US to behave in alignment with its major country status, emphasizing mutual needs in global trade dynamics.

China's trade framework, marked by resilience, aims to expand its import-export initiatives in the upcoming five-year plan, even in a complex international environment. Despite past tariff hikes, Wang noted the importance of the bilateral trade relationship and expressed readiness for dialogue and consultations to manage tensions.

Amid ongoing trade negotiations, Wang reiterated that there are no victors in a trade war. Both nations, needing each other economically, should exhibit responsibility and stances that reflect their global standing, while safeguarding national interests remains a top priority for China.

