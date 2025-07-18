Left Menu

BJP's Alleged Vendetta: Chhattisgarh Ex-CM's Son Arrested Amid Political Tensions

Following the arrest of Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Congress accuses BJP of political vendetta. ED linked the arrest to a massive liquor scam investigation, with claims of intimidation against opposition leaders. Bhupesh Baghel criticizes the government's misuse of power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 14:52 IST
BJP's Alleged Vendetta: Chhattisgarh Ex-CM's Son Arrested Amid Political Tensions
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, sparking allegations from the Congress of political vendetta by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Supriya Shrinate, a prominent Congress figure, denounced the ED's charges as 'false and fabricated', asserting that the Baghel family would not be cowed by such tactics.

Shrinate's remarks followed Chaitanya Baghel's arrest in connection with an investigation into a multi-crore liquor scam in the state. She criticized the BJP's alleged strategy of targeting family members of political adversaries when unable to directly target leaders themselves. The ED's raids on Baghel's Raipur residence were part of a broader operation addressing suspected money laundering linked to the scam.

The arrest comes months after a previous ED operation reportedly seized Rs 30 lakh from Bhupesh Baghel's residence, amid accusations of irregularities in Chhattisgarh's liquor trade. The ED claims Chaitanya Baghel benefited from the proceeds of crime, estimated at Rs 2,161 crore. Bhupesh Baghel accused the central government of using the ED to intimidate opposition leaders, amid ongoing concerns about political bias in investigative actions.

