PM Modi Slams INDIA Bloc, Urges Bihar to Reject 'Malicious Intentions'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the INDIA bloc's RJD and Congress for hindering Bihar's development, urging voters to reject them in upcoming elections. He highlighted past governance failures and emphasized current welfare strides. The speech came as Bihar gears up for assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 14:57 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a fervent address on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing critique against the INDIA bloc partners, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, accusing them of hindering Bihar's progress. Speaking at a rally in Motihari, Modi urged the electorate to shield the state from what he termed 'malicious intentions,' as assembly elections loom.

The Prime Minister alleged that RJD and Congress have exploited poverty and social divisions for political gains without ensuring equal rights. He condemned their leadership as detached and arrogant, claiming they have consistently failed to respect constituents beyond their familial circles.

Modi also reflected on past governance under RJD and Congress, asserting that poor citizens couldn't aspire to property improvements without fear of repercussions. He praised Bihar's progress under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and urged voters to remember the stagnation that characterized previous regimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

