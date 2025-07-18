Political Tensions Flare in Coochbehar: BJP MLA's Vehicle Attacked

A tense atmosphere unfolded in West Bengal's Coochbehar district as BJP MLA Sushil Barman faced an attack on his vehicle by a mob reportedly linked to the ruling Trinamool Congress. The unrest highlights escalating political frictions in the region.

According to police reports, the altercation at Ghoksadanga railway station left Barman's security personnel and personal assistant injured, necessitating medical attention. The MLA, who was on his way to Kolkata, became the focal point of a heated demonstration questioning his contributions to the constituency.

Consequent to the vehicle attack, involving stone-throwing that damaged a windshield, local TMC workers staged a protest outside the nearby police station, as tensions simmered and Barman filed a formal complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)