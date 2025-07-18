Political Tensions Flare in Coochbehar: BJP MLA's Vehicle Attacked
BJP MLA Sushil Barman's vehicle was attacked by alleged Trinamool Congress supporters in West Bengal's Coochbehar district. The incident occurred at Ghoksadanga railway station, leading to injuries of Barman's security officer and assistant. Demonstrations ensued, prompting Barman to lodge a police complaint.
- Country:
- India
A tense atmosphere unfolded in West Bengal's Coochbehar district as BJP MLA Sushil Barman faced an attack on his vehicle by a mob reportedly linked to the ruling Trinamool Congress. The unrest highlights escalating political frictions in the region.
According to police reports, the altercation at Ghoksadanga railway station left Barman's security personnel and personal assistant injured, necessitating medical attention. The MLA, who was on his way to Kolkata, became the focal point of a heated demonstration questioning his contributions to the constituency.
Consequent to the vehicle attack, involving stone-throwing that damaged a windshield, local TMC workers staged a protest outside the nearby police station, as tensions simmered and Barman filed a formal complaint.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- MLA
- Sushil Barman
- West Bengal
- TMC
- Coochbehar
- political tension
- attack
- police complaint
- demo
ALSO READ
CBI Implicates TMC Leaders in BJP Leader's Murder Case
Political Tensions Rise Over Disha Salian's Death: Accusations and Apologies
Political Tensions Erupt in Andhra Pradesh Over Convoy Tragedy
Political Tensions Flare as SIT Clears Disha Salian Case
Bengal's culture, pluralism, heritage facing threat under TMC rule, 2026 assembly polls fight for their existence: Samik Bhattacharya.