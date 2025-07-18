Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare in Coochbehar: BJP MLA's Vehicle Attacked

BJP MLA Sushil Barman's vehicle was attacked by alleged Trinamool Congress supporters in West Bengal's Coochbehar district. The incident occurred at Ghoksadanga railway station, leading to injuries of Barman's security officer and assistant. Demonstrations ensued, prompting Barman to lodge a police complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-07-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 15:59 IST
Political Tensions Flare in Coochbehar: BJP MLA's Vehicle Attacked
  • Country:
  • India

A tense atmosphere unfolded in West Bengal's Coochbehar district as BJP MLA Sushil Barman faced an attack on his vehicle by a mob reportedly linked to the ruling Trinamool Congress. The unrest highlights escalating political frictions in the region.

According to police reports, the altercation at Ghoksadanga railway station left Barman's security personnel and personal assistant injured, necessitating medical attention. The MLA, who was on his way to Kolkata, became the focal point of a heated demonstration questioning his contributions to the constituency.

Consequent to the vehicle attack, involving stone-throwing that damaged a windshield, local TMC workers staged a protest outside the nearby police station, as tensions simmered and Barman filed a formal complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025