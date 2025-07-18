Trump's Ukraine Ultimatum: Kremlin Hopes for Continued U.S.-Russia Dialogue
The Kremlin remains hopeful that U.S.-Russia discussions will continue despite President Donald Trump's tougher stance over the Ukraine conflict. Trump has demanded a ceasefire within 50 days, linking it to potential sanctions and military support for Kyiv. The Kremlin asserts that this stance won't halt bilateral talks.
Amid rising tensions, the Kremlin on Friday expressed optimism that dialogue with the U.S. would not cease despite President Donald Trump's more rigorous stance concerning the Ukraine conflict.
This week, Trump issued an ultimatum, giving Moscow a 50-day deadline to implement a ceasefire in Ukraine or face sanctions, in addition to promising more missiles for Kyiv—a move sharply criticized by the Russian Foreign Ministry.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stressed that while major irritants persist in U.S.-Russia relations, Trump's posture should not halt diplomatic channels. Prior peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey have yielded limited progress, with ongoing challenges in reaching a ceasefire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
