Trump's Ukraine Ultimatum: Kremlin Hopes for Continued U.S.-Russia Dialogue

Amid rising tensions, the Kremlin on Friday expressed optimism that dialogue with the U.S. would not cease despite President Donald Trump's more rigorous stance concerning the Ukraine conflict.

This week, Trump issued an ultimatum, giving Moscow a 50-day deadline to implement a ceasefire in Ukraine or face sanctions, in addition to promising more missiles for Kyiv—a move sharply criticized by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stressed that while major irritants persist in U.S.-Russia relations, Trump's posture should not halt diplomatic channels. Prior peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey have yielded limited progress, with ongoing challenges in reaching a ceasefire.

