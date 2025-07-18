Left Menu

Netanyahu's Call to the Pope Amid Gaza Crisis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu contacted Pope Leo following an Israeli attack on Gaza's only Catholic church. The pope urged a ceasefire and emphasized the need to safeguard worship sites amid escalating tensions. The Vatican highlighted the dire humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 18-07-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:13 IST
Netanyahu's Call to the Pope Amid Gaza Crisis
Benjamin Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • Italy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reached out to Pope Leo on Friday, as confirmed by the Vatican. This call came in the wake of an Israeli military strike that targeted Gaza's only Catholic church, resulting in three fatalities and several injuries.

During the conversation, the pope passionately reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip. He expressed deep concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave, according to a Vatican release.

The pope's statement also underscored the urgent necessity to protect religious sites, worshippers, and civilians in both Palestinian territories and Israel amidst the ongoing conflict, the document further revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025