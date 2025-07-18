Netanyahu's Call to the Pope Amid Gaza Crisis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reached out to Pope Leo on Friday, as confirmed by the Vatican. This call came in the wake of an Israeli military strike that targeted Gaza's only Catholic church, resulting in three fatalities and several injuries.

During the conversation, the pope passionately reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip. He expressed deep concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave, according to a Vatican release.

The pope's statement also underscored the urgent necessity to protect religious sites, worshippers, and civilians in both Palestinian territories and Israel amidst the ongoing conflict, the document further revealed.

