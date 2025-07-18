Left Menu

Modi Rallies Bihar: NDA's Promise for Development and Security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged for the reelection of the NDA government in Bihar, highlighting development under his governance. He criticized the RJD-Congress for past corruption and emphasized the importance of a 'viksit' Bihar. Modi also announced new initiatives and accused rivals of undermining the state's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Motihari | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:27 IST
Modi Rallies Bihar: NDA's Promise for Development and Security
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a rally in Motihari, Bihar, emphatically called for the return of an NDA government, citing development strides made and warning against the 'evil intentions' of the RJD-Congress political coalition.

Modi accused the RJD of deceiving the poor with false job promises, referencing the ongoing 'land-for-jobs' scam investigation. He underscored the progress Bihar has seen, such as the distribution of loans under the Mudra Yojana and significant housing developments under the PM Awas Yojana.

The Prime Minister also took a critical stance against the past rule of the Congress-RJD, alleging their governance halted the state's development. In his vision for Bihar's future, Modi pledged further economic support and decried alleged political retaliation against the Nitish Kumar-led administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025