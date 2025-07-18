Modi Rallies Bihar: NDA's Promise for Development and Security
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged for the reelection of the NDA government in Bihar, highlighting development under his governance. He criticized the RJD-Congress for past corruption and emphasized the importance of a 'viksit' Bihar. Modi also announced new initiatives and accused rivals of undermining the state's progress.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a rally in Motihari, Bihar, emphatically called for the return of an NDA government, citing development strides made and warning against the 'evil intentions' of the RJD-Congress political coalition.
Modi accused the RJD of deceiving the poor with false job promises, referencing the ongoing 'land-for-jobs' scam investigation. He underscored the progress Bihar has seen, such as the distribution of loans under the Mudra Yojana and significant housing developments under the PM Awas Yojana.
The Prime Minister also took a critical stance against the past rule of the Congress-RJD, alleging their governance halted the state's development. In his vision for Bihar's future, Modi pledged further economic support and decried alleged political retaliation against the Nitish Kumar-led administration.
