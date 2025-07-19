Left Menu

El Salvador and Venezuela Prisoner Swap Highlights Alien Enemies Act Controversy

El Salvador has released Venezuelans detained under the Alien Enemies Act in exchange for Americans held in Venezuela. The swap involved 252 Venezuelans and included complex diplomatic negotiations. This event underscores the contentious use of the Alien Enemies Act and raises human rights concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 02:56 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 02:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented diplomatic exchange, El Salvador has repatriated 252 Venezuelans who were previously held in the notorious CECOT maximum-security prison. This move is part of a prisoner swap deal that resulted in the release of ten Americans detained in Venezuela.

The Venezuelans had been deported to El Salvador earlier this year via the United States, thanks to the controversial invocation of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act by former President Donald Trump. This act, historically used during World War Two, bypassed typical immigration processes and has drawn significant criticism from human rights groups.

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio and Venezuelan officials confirmed the exchange. The Venezuelan government also announced the return of several migrant children from the United States. Meanwhile, critics highlight the hypocrisy of Venezuela's stance, given its own record on political detentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

