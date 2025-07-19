Left Menu

Congress Demands Modi to Address Trump's Controversial India-Pakistan Ceasefire Claims

The Congress party has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify President Donald Trump's claims regarding his role in mediating an India-Pakistan ceasefire. Trump's allegations, which include the downing of jets, have been repeated multiple times. India maintains that cessation talks were independently conducted with Pakistan's military officials.

The Congress party in India is pressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a clear stance on US President Donald Trump's claims about mediating an India-Pakistan ceasefire. Trump asserted that 'five jets were shot down' in a conflict resolved through his intervention.

Speaking at a dinner, Trump emphasized that a trade deal with the US requires an immediate halt to hostilities between the nuclear-armed nations. The Congress insists Modi should address these assertions in Parliament.

India refutes Trump's narrative, stating the ceasefire was negotiated by Indian and Pakistani military officials. Modi reiterated to Trump that India never sought mediation. The tensions between the countries initially escalated due to a cross-border attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

