Dissent in Telangana: Raj Gopal Reddy Challenges CM's Long-Term Vision

Ruling Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy criticized Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's claim to hold power for 10 years. Highlighting party protocol, Reddy emphasized democratic election of leaders. This is the first dissent against CM's vision within the party since their 2023 victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-07-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 12:41 IST
In a stirring political move, Ruling Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy voiced his unhappiness over Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's bold claims. During a public meeting, CM Revanth Reddy declared his intention to remain in power for a decade, eliciting criticism from within his own ranks.

Raj Gopal Reddy, outspoken MLA from Munugode, stated unequivocally that such proclamations contravene the democratic roots upheld by Congress. The national party, renowned for its democratic process, elects its leaders based on high command directives, and any deviation could shift power dynamics unfavorably, he warned.

This incident marks a significant moment, as no other Congress legislator has publicly confronted the Chief Minister since the party's victory in 2023. Reddy, who is also the brother of state Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, remains steadfast in voicing concerns about the potential centralization of authority within Telangana's Congress cadre.

