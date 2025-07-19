Kiren Rijiju on India's Secure Environment for Minorities
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju asserts that India provides absolute freedom and security to minorities, emphasizing the country's secular nature. He criticizes campaigns painting India as unsafe for minorities and discusses the equitable distribution of rights and benefits. Rijiju defends India's role as a haven for minorities compared to neighboring nations.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has affirmed that India stands as a secular nation where minorities enjoy absolute freedom and protection, thanks to the Hindu majority. In an interview, Rijiju dismissed claims of minority oppression in India as driven by political narratives.
Rijiju criticized the "Left ecosystem backed by the Congress party" for perpetuating narratives of minority persecution. According to Rijiju, these stories are misleading and do not represent India's reality. He emphasized that India's Constitution ensures equality for all, regardless of religious or community affiliation.
Rijiju highlighted India's history of offering refuge to minorities from neighboring countries like Tibet, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, asserting that India's secular and tolerant nature makes it a preferred destination. He also countered criticisms from AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, defending the government's minority policies.
