YSRCP's Nadiya Slams TDP MLA for Derogatory Comments Against Roja Selvamani

YSR Congress Party leader Sheelam Nadiya demands an apology from TDP MLA Gali Bhanu Prakash for derogatory comments against former Andhra Pradesh Minister Roja Selvamani. Nadiya highlights the importance of basic decency, women's contributions in leadership roles, and urges the ruling party to take action against Prakash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 15:06 IST
YSRCP's Nadiya Slams TDP MLA for Derogatory Comments Against Roja Selvamani
YSR Congress Party leader Sheelam Nadiya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent demand for an apology, YSR Congress Party leader Sheelam Nadiya on Saturday condemned Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Gali Bhanu Prakash for his "derogatory comments" about former Andhra Pradesh Minister Roja Selvamani. Nadiya described the remarks as a lack of basic decency, reminding Prakash of Roja's electoral victories over his father.

Nadiya intensified her critique, asserting that Prakash's statements reflect a significant lack of decency, while emphasizing that YSRCP leaders choose to uphold values and culture. She questioned how Prakash could speak without considering the women in his own family, emphasizing that his comments are not merely indecent but symptomatic of a perverse mindset.

Furthermore, Nadiya spotlighted the historic contributions of women in leadership roles in India, underscoring that a woman once held the country's highest constitutional post. She called attention to rising crimes against women in Telangana and criticized the ruling coalition for ignoring these issues, ultimately demanding an apology and urging action from senior government officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

