Historic Peace Initiative: Congo Rebel Ceasefire Deal in Qatar

On Saturday, a significant breakthrough was reached as Congo and Rwanda-backed rebels signed a declaration of principles in Qatar aimed at ending decades-long conflicts in eastern Congo. This historic agreement paves the way for a permanent ceasefire and outlines a comprehensive peace deal expected to be finalized in one month.

The anticipated final peace agreement, to be completed by August 18, will align with a previous accord between Congo and Rwanda facilitated by the US in June. A copy of the declaration, seen by The Associated Press, underscores the resolve of the parties involved for lasting peace in the region.

The M23 rebel group, backed by neighboring Rwanda, played a prominent role in this new commitment. As one of more than 100 armed groups vying for control in Congo's mineral-rich east, the M23's pledge marks a significant step in resolving what the UN has described as one of the most complex humanitarian crises worldwide, with 7 million people displaced.

