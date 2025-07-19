Left Menu

Historic Peace Initiative: Congo Rebel Ceasefire Deal in Qatar

Congo and Rwanda-backed rebels have signed a declaration in Qatar to cease fighting in eastern Congo. The agreement aims for a comprehensive peace deal by August 18, aligning with a previous US-facilitated accord. This agreement is a significant step, involving the M23 group, among many, in the conflict.

On Saturday, a significant breakthrough was reached as Congo and Rwanda-backed rebels signed a declaration of principles in Qatar aimed at ending decades-long conflicts in eastern Congo. This historic agreement paves the way for a permanent ceasefire and outlines a comprehensive peace deal expected to be finalized in one month.

The anticipated final peace agreement, to be completed by August 18, will align with a previous accord between Congo and Rwanda facilitated by the US in June. A copy of the declaration, seen by The Associated Press, underscores the resolve of the parties involved for lasting peace in the region.

The M23 rebel group, backed by neighboring Rwanda, played a prominent role in this new commitment. As one of more than 100 armed groups vying for control in Congo's mineral-rich east, the M23's pledge marks a significant step in resolving what the UN has described as one of the most complex humanitarian crises worldwide, with 7 million people displaced.

