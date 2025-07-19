Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Congress Demands CM's Resignation Amid Scuffle

Maharashtra's political scene heated up as Congress chief Harshawardhan Sapkal held Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accountable for a brawl between opposing party supporters within the state legislature complex.

During a press conference, Sapkal condemned the BJP for fostering unrest and questioned the sweeping powers of the new Public Security Bill.

The fracas, involving NCP's Jitendra Awhad and BJP's Gopichand Padalkar supporters, highlighted deep-seated tensions and raised concerns over democratic integrity as viral videos showcased the unruly clash.