Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Congress Demands CM's Resignation Amid Scuffle

Maharashtra Congress leader Harshawardhan Sapkal blamed CM Devendra Fadnavis for a scuffle between NCP and BJP supporters in the state legislature. He criticized the BJP for promoting a culture of 'goondaism' and demanded Fadnavis' resignation. The incident occurred amid controversy over the newly passed Public Security Bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-07-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 16:41 IST
Maharashtra's political scene heated up as Congress chief Harshawardhan Sapkal held Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accountable for a brawl between opposing party supporters within the state legislature complex.

During a press conference, Sapkal condemned the BJP for fostering unrest and questioned the sweeping powers of the new Public Security Bill.

The fracas, involving NCP's Jitendra Awhad and BJP's Gopichand Padalkar supporters, highlighted deep-seated tensions and raised concerns over democratic integrity as viral videos showcased the unruly clash.

