BJP Leader's Shocking Murder Stirs Political Reactions in Mandsaur

A BJP functionary was found brutally murdered at his Mandsaur district home, sparking police investigations and political reactions. The grisly discovery of Shyamlal Dhakad's body, the vice-president of the BJP's Budha area Mandal unit, was made on Friday morning, prompting police to form multiple teams to solve the case.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Anand confirmed the discovery, noting Dhakad was found in a pool of blood, with wounds likely inflicted by sharp weapons. Officers from four police stations are involved in the investigation, questioning suspects and exploring various leads.

Political leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Deora and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari, reacted strongly, demanding quick action from the police and expressing their shock over the incident, which they described as a 'sensational crime.'