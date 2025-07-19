Left Menu

BJP Leader's Shocking Murder Stirs Political Reactions in Mandsaur

A BJP functionary, Shyamlal Dhakad, was found murdered in Hingoria Bada village, Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh. Police are probing the case with multiple teams and questioning suspects. The incident has triggered political reactions, with leaders demanding swift action and expressing shock over the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandsaur | Updated: 19-07-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 17:07 IST
BJP Leader's Shocking Murder Stirs Political Reactions in Mandsaur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A BJP functionary was found brutally murdered at his Mandsaur district home, sparking police investigations and political reactions. The grisly discovery of Shyamlal Dhakad's body, the vice-president of the BJP's Budha area Mandal unit, was made on Friday morning, prompting police to form multiple teams to solve the case.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Anand confirmed the discovery, noting Dhakad was found in a pool of blood, with wounds likely inflicted by sharp weapons. Officers from four police stations are involved in the investigation, questioning suspects and exploring various leads.

Political leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Deora and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari, reacted strongly, demanding quick action from the police and expressing their shock over the incident, which they described as a 'sensational crime.'

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025