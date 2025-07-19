Beneath Diplomatic Narratives: Unpacking the India-Pakistan Conflict and Trump's Intervention Claim

US President Donald Trump stirred controversy with claims about the India-Pakistan conflict, asserting that five aircraft were downed amid the skirmishes. During a White House dinner, Trump suggested his administration's intervention played a decisive role in halting the hostilities through trade negotiations.

However, New Delhi disputes Trump's narrative, asserting that the de-escalation occurred due to direct military communications between the two nations, with no US mediation involved. India continues to reject Pakistani claims of downing six Indian jets, citing a lack of evidence.

The US has now designated The Resistance Front (TRF), linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a terrorist organization. India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar praised this decision, marking it as a crucial step in enhancing US-Indian counter-terrorism collaboration.