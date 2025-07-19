Syria's Sectarian Turmoil: A Volatile Intersection of Power and Peace

Syria faced another burst of violence this week involving government forces, local Bedouin tribes, and Israel's military, marking the country's enduring instability even after its long-time dictator's overthrow.

Clashes in Sweida between Druze militias and Sunni Muslim Bedouin tribes turned deadly before Israeli intervention on behalf of the Druze. Israeli warplanes struck Syrian government positions in response, signaling growing concerns over sectarian tensions.

Amid worsening minority relations, experts warn of shifting alliances within the region. The US-brokered ceasefire may temporarily hold, but Syria's delicate political landscape post-Assad remains fraught with challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)