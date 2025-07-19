Syria's Sectarian Turmoil: A Volatile Intersection of Power and Peace
The recent violence in Syria involved government forces, local tribes, and neighboring Israel, highlighting the country's continuing volatility. With worsening ties with minorities and shifting regional alliances, the eruption underscores the complex dynamics post-Assad's fall. A fragile truce mediated by the US now holds, amid escalating sectarian tensions and geopolitical maneuvering.
- Country:
- Lebanon
Syria faced another burst of violence this week involving government forces, local Bedouin tribes, and Israel's military, marking the country's enduring instability even after its long-time dictator's overthrow.
Clashes in Sweida between Druze militias and Sunni Muslim Bedouin tribes turned deadly before Israeli intervention on behalf of the Druze. Israeli warplanes struck Syrian government positions in response, signaling growing concerns over sectarian tensions.
Amid worsening minority relations, experts warn of shifting alliances within the region. The US-brokered ceasefire may temporarily hold, but Syria's delicate political landscape post-Assad remains fraught with challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China stocks edge up on signs of de-escalating Sino-US trade tensions; HK slips
UN Expert: Corporate Profiteering Sustains Israel’s Occupation and Genocide
West Bank town becomes 'big prison' as Israel fences it in
UPDATE 1-Israeli military prepares plan to ensure Iran cannot threaten Israel, defence minister says
Israeli strikes kill 15 in Gaza, while shootings kill 20 people waiting for aid