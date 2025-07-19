Left Menu

Syria's Sectarian Turmoil: A Volatile Intersection of Power and Peace

The recent violence in Syria involved government forces, local tribes, and neighboring Israel, highlighting the country's continuing volatility. With worsening ties with minorities and shifting regional alliances, the eruption underscores the complex dynamics post-Assad's fall. A fragile truce mediated by the US now holds, amid escalating sectarian tensions and geopolitical maneuvering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 19-07-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 18:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Syria faced another burst of violence this week involving government forces, local Bedouin tribes, and Israel's military, marking the country's enduring instability even after its long-time dictator's overthrow.

Clashes in Sweida between Druze militias and Sunni Muslim Bedouin tribes turned deadly before Israeli intervention on behalf of the Druze. Israeli warplanes struck Syrian government positions in response, signaling growing concerns over sectarian tensions.

Amid worsening minority relations, experts warn of shifting alliances within the region. The US-brokered ceasefire may temporarily hold, but Syria's delicate political landscape post-Assad remains fraught with challenges.

