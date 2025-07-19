Left Menu

Anmol Gagan Maan Steps Down: A Political Journey Ends Abruptly

Anmol Gagan Maan, an AAP leader and former Punjab minister, has resigned from the state Assembly and quit politics. A singer-turned-politician, Maan made history in the Punjabi music industry before joining politics in 2020. Her resignation raises questions about the reasons behind her sudden departure.

Anmol Gagan Maan, an acclaimed Punjabi singer who ventured into politics, announced her resignation from the Punjab Assembly and her decision to leave politics. The 35-year-old, who became an MLA after winning the Kharar Assembly seat in 2022, revealed her decision through a post on X, maintaining that her heart was heavy.

Maan's journey in politics began in July 2020 with the Aam Aadmi Party. Despite her efforts and accomplishments, including serving as a minister in the Bhagwant Mann government, she has now chosen to step back. She was known for her active participation in political rallies and her campaign song for AAP.

Her abrupt resignation has left the AAP and her supporters speculating about the reasons behind her decision. While no clear reason has been given, her departure marks a significant change in Punjab's political landscape, sparking discussions about her next move.

