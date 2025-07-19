UNITED FRONT: INDIA Bloc Parties Set Their Agenda for Monsoon Parliament Session
The INDIA bloc, comprising 24 political parties, held a virtual meeting to strategize on key issues to challenge the government during the upcoming Monsoon Parliament session. Key topics include electoral roll revisions in Bihar, the Pahalgam attack, and calls for justice system reforms.
The INDIA bloc coalition, an assembly of 24 political parties, convened online on Saturday to strategize ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, slated to begin on July 21. The opposition alliance aims to challenge the government by presenting a united front on various pressing issues during the session.
Participating parties include Congress, TMC, DMK, and others, with prominent leaders like Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Omar Abdullah, and Uddhav Thackeray at the helm of discussions. Key agenda items include questioning the Election Commission's intensive electoral roll revision in Bihar and seeking responses on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.
As the session approaches, opposition parties plan to address several critical topics, such as the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir, women's safety, unemployment, and concerns over the justice system. The bloc aims to use the session as a platform to voice these issues vigorously.
