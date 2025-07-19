Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Quest for Peace: New Talks Proposed Amid Conflict Pressure

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has proposed new peace talks with Russia to speed up a ceasefire agreement. Despite previous negotiations, the ongoing conflict persists with no breakthrough. Zelenskiy aims to motivate more decisive Russian action and achieve a ceasefire amid heightened tensions and international pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 23:55 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made a renewed push for peace, proposing another round of talks with Russia next week to accelerate the end of hostilities.

While past negotiations in Istanbul resulted in prisoner swaps, they failed to resolve the ongoing conflict sparked by Russia's 2022 invasion. Speaking to the nation, Zelenskiy emphasized the urgency of achieving a ceasefire and called on Russia to engage actively in decision-making.

Leading the Ukrainian negotiation team, Rustem Umerov has formally extended the invitation to Russia for the upcoming talks, though specific details remain undisclosed. As tensions in Donetsk escalate and international pressure mounts, including potential sanctions from the U.S., the call for dialogue grows stronger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

