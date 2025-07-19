Zelenskiy's Quest for Peace: New Talks Proposed Amid Conflict Pressure

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made a renewed push for peace, proposing another round of talks with Russia next week to accelerate the end of hostilities.

While past negotiations in Istanbul resulted in prisoner swaps, they failed to resolve the ongoing conflict sparked by Russia's 2022 invasion. Speaking to the nation, Zelenskiy emphasized the urgency of achieving a ceasefire and called on Russia to engage actively in decision-making.

Leading the Ukrainian negotiation team, Rustem Umerov has formally extended the invitation to Russia for the upcoming talks, though specific details remain undisclosed. As tensions in Donetsk escalate and international pressure mounts, including potential sanctions from the U.S., the call for dialogue grows stronger.

