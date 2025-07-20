Amid Political Jostling, Language Controversies Rock Maharashtra
Shiv Sena's Shaina NC quells rumors of a secret meeting between Devendra Fadnavis and Aaditya Thackeray. Meanwhile, Maharashtra grapples with language policy controversies as MNS and UBT unite, and debates intensify over the prominence of Hindi versus Marathi, leading to the revocation of a contentious language policy.
- Country:
- India
Amid swirling political speculations, Shiv Sena's Shaina NC has dismissed rumors regarding a behind-the-scenes meeting between Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray. Both leaders were reportedly at the same venue in Mumbai for different events, dispelling notions of clandestine discussions.
This dismissal comes on the heels of Aaditya Thackeray's recent criticism of Eknath Shinde, whom he accused of betrayal during the Maharashtra Assembly session. Concurrently, accusations of bias have been directed at Speaker Rahul Narwekar by opposition leader Bhaskar Jadhav, escalating the tension during the legislative session.
Controversy has also erupted around Maharashtra's language policy, sparking unity between Uddhav Thackeray's UBT and Raj Thackeray's MNS. Supriya Sule of NCP-SCP has questioned Fadnavis's priorities regarding the Hindi language. Reacting strongly, Raj Thackeray opposed BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's contentious remarks, asserting Marathi linguistic pride. In response, the state government has rescinded resolutions endorsing Hindi as a compulsory third language in primary schools, opting to review the policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
