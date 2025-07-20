Left Menu

Political Storm Mounts: Over 100 MPs Sign Impeachment Motion Against Justice Verma

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed that over 100 MPs have signed the impeachment petition against Justice Verma. The monsoon session of Parliament will address this and other legislative priorities starting on July 21. The all-party meeting highlighted issues such as Jharkhand's resource management and upcoming law passages.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Sunday that more than 100 MPs have endorsed a petition for impeachment against Justice Verma, whose troubles mount after authorities discovered burnt cash at his home. Rijiju stated, 'The signature collection has surpassed 100,' in response to queries about the impeachment process's progress.

Regarding whether the issue will be addressed in the upcoming monsoon session, slated to begin on July 21, Rijiju asserted, 'In the Justice Verma case, all parties will collectively partake in the procedure. This isn't solely a government maneuver.' He further noted that announcing business priorities is premature until the Business Advisory Committee approves them.

An all-party meeting, convened by the central government on Sunday, saw the attendance of notable political leaders in preparation for the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning Monday, July 21. With sessions paused on August 13 and 14 due to Independence Day, the meeting discussed key political and legislative agendas.

Attendees included Congress MPs K Suresh and Jairam Ramesh, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, Union Minister Anupriya Patel, NCP-SCP's Supriya Sule, BJP's Ravi Kishan, among others, including representatives from the SP, YSRCP, JD(U), AIADMK, CPI(M), and DMK.

JMM MP Mahua Maji voiced 'step-motherly' treatment concerns about Jharkhand by the central government. Maji criticized the lack of federal support despite Jharkhand's mineral wealth, emphasizing the need for assistance in implementing vital state schemes.

The impending Monsoon session is the first meeting post-Operation Sindoor, a response to the May 7 Pahalgam terror incident. The session will seek to introduce and pass various significant bills, encompassing taxation, governance, and mineral resource regulations.

