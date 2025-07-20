Left Menu

Activist Boniface Mwangi Faces Charges Amid Kenya's Turmoil

Prominent Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi was arrested for allegedly facilitating terrorist acts linked to anti-government protests. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations seized items from his home. Mwangi faces additional charges of unlawful ammunition possession. His arrest follows a wave of protests over police brutality and economic challenges.

Updated: 20-07-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 16:48 IST
  • Kenya

Prominent Kenyan human rights activist Boniface Mwangi has been arrested by police on suspicion of facilitating terrorist acts tied to last month's deadly anti-government protests. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations announced that Mwangi was apprehended at his residence in Machakos County, where authorities confiscated unused tear gas canisters, a blank ammunition round, two mobile phones, a laptop, and notebooks.

In addition to facing terrorism-related charges, Mwangi has also been accused of unlawful ammunition possession. Efforts to reach a representative for Mwangi for comments have been unsuccessful. The unrest Mwangi is allegedly linked to followed the death of political blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody, which sparked protests driven by public discontent over living costs, alleged police brutality, and corruption.

The protests have seen the participation of primarily young adults seeking employment opportunities, using social media to organize. Mwangi, known for his anti-corruption stance and previous parliamentary run, was detained and deported from Tanzania in May after attending a treason case hearing, where he alleges misconduct by Tanzanian security forces. He has officially lodged a complaint about the incident with the East African Court of Justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

