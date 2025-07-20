Government Ready for Operation Sindoor Talks Amid Political Demands
The government has expressed willingness to discuss Operation Sindoor in Parliament, a key demand from the opposition. Despite calls for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's direct response on issues like the Pahalgam attack and US ceasefire claims, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed that appropriate government responses will be made.
The Indian government has signaled its readiness to engage in parliamentary discussions on the contentious Operation Sindoor. This move comes amid mounting pressure from the opposition for transparency and prompt governmental responses on crucial issues, including the Pahalgam attack and claims of a US-brokered ceasefire.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized the government's commitment to addressing the topics raised by both the opposition and the National Democratic Alliance. However, sources indicate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may not directly respond to these issues in Parliament.
During an all-party meeting, leaders urged constructive dialogue and efficient parliamentary operations. Opposition figures demanded Prime Minister Modi issue statements on key national concerns like Operation Sindoor and alleged lapses in security and elections in Bihar.
