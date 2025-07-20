Left Menu

Tharoor and Premachandran Clash on 'Nation First' Standpoint

In a heated debate, N K Premachandran refuted Shashi Tharoor's notion of prioritizing nation over party politics. Tharoor emphasizes cross-party cooperation for national security while Premachandran insists all parties inherently aim for national betterment, questioning the distinction between party and national interests.

Tharoor and Premachandran Clash on 'Nation First' Standpoint
Revolutionary Socialist Party Lok Sabha MP from Kerala NK Premachandran (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a recent political exchange, Revolutionary Socialist Party MP N K Premachandran vehemently countered comments made by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor concerning the 'nation first' stance in politics. Premachandran, speaking in response to Tharoor's remarks during an event in Kochi, argued that political parties inherently aim for the country's improvement and do not act against national interests.

Tharoor, addressing queries about his rapport with Congress leadership in light of his role in an all-party delegation after significant national security incidents, underscored the need for inter-party collaboration with national security at the forefront. However, Premachandran criticized the notion of juxtaposing party interests with national interests, affirming that all parties, including Congress and RSP, seek national betterment.

Tharoor further defended his position by stating that although political dynamics involve competition and party loyalties, the ultimate objective should always be to bolster national welfare and security. He reiterated his dedication to ensuring a secure and prosperous India, emphasizing the importance of safeguarded borders and citizen well-being.

