Political Ripples in Kerala: Chief Minister Meets Governor Amidst Tensions

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday, marking a significant political encounter amidst escalating tensions between the Governor and the state's ruling Left government.

The meeting occurred against a backdrop of disputes over several issues, notably the display of a saffron-flag carrying Bharat Mata portrait during events at the Raj Bhavan, which has sparked controversy. Additionally, the functioning of universities in Kerala is another point of contention clouding the political atmosphere.

Clarifying the intent behind the meeting, a Facebook post from the Raj Bhavan stated that Vijayan met the Governor upon his return from a US trip, where he underwent follow-up medical check-ups, concluding his foreign visit on July 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)