Left Menu

Political Ripples in Kerala: Chief Minister Meets Governor Amidst Tensions

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan amidst ongoing tensions between the Governor and the ruling Left government. The visit coincided with disputes over the display of a Bharat Mata portrait and university operations in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-07-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 18:37 IST
Political Ripples in Kerala: Chief Minister Meets Governor Amidst Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday, marking a significant political encounter amidst escalating tensions between the Governor and the state's ruling Left government.

The meeting occurred against a backdrop of disputes over several issues, notably the display of a saffron-flag carrying Bharat Mata portrait during events at the Raj Bhavan, which has sparked controversy. Additionally, the functioning of universities in Kerala is another point of contention clouding the political atmosphere.

Clarifying the intent behind the meeting, a Facebook post from the Raj Bhavan stated that Vijayan met the Governor upon his return from a US trip, where he underwent follow-up medical check-ups, concluding his foreign visit on July 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025