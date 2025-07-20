BJP's Road Repair Efforts in Mizoram Mired in Political Controversy

The Mizoram unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticized recent interpretations of their efforts to improve the deteriorating road conditions of National Highway 306/6, a crucial lifeline for the state. The party asserts that President Dr. K Beichhua's attempts to address these challenges have been mischaracterized by politically motivated individuals.

In a statement, the BJP highlighted its commitment to ensuring the development and maintenance of NH 306/6, a roadway described as vital for Mizoram's connectivity but neglected for over three decades by successive state administrations. Concerns have been raised over how some individuals, influenced by partisan politics, have reacted negatively to Beichhua's initiatives.

The National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) reports daily on the progress of the highway's repairs, hindered by ongoing traffic issues, highlighting the complex logistics involved. The BJP insists their focus is to improve the highway for Mizoram's benefit rather than gain political leverage, despite being beset by unfounded accusations aimed at damaging their image.